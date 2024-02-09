Pittsburgh-area businessman faces 36 felony sex crime charges

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A federal investigation is underway involving a businessman from Fayette County.

Sources told KDKA-TV that James Schwarz is in federal custody at the Allegheny County Jail. He's being investigated for several crimes, including sex assault charges out of Fayette County.

According to police paperwork, Connellsville police assisted Homeland Security on Saturday after obtaining video of a 7-year-old child being sexually assaulted by Schwarz.

"Schwarz admitted that he recorded himself sexually assaulting the victim while they were sleeping. Schwarz told investigators he did this 3 or 4 times, recorded it on at least two occasions and sent it to at least one other person online," police said in a criminal complaint.

Schwarz faces 36 felony sex crime charges and four misdemeanors for rape, indecent assault and sex assault of a child.

Four days after Homeland Security was at his home, Pennsylvania State Police raided his business in Uniontown. Schwarz owns Vapor X on Mount Vernon Avenue.

A state police spokesperson said the search warrant served involves a narcotics investigation. State police said the case is sealed and confidential. So far, no charges have been filed against Schwarz in that case.

KDKA-TV asked Connellsville police if the two cases are connected.

"I believe so" Sergeant Bryan Kendi said on Friday.

KDKA-TV also asked if there could be other victims.

"I would imagine Homeland Security and our detectives are looking into the possibility, but at this time we don't have any comment on whether there would be or wouldn't be," Kendi said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Homeland Security for comment. A spokesperson said because this is an active investigation, they're unable to provide any information.