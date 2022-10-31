Uniontown to host city-wide Halloween celebration for first time in decades

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time in decades, Uniontown is hosting a city-wide Halloween celebration.

For at least four decades, neighborhoods and streets sanctioned their own individual trick-or-treat times and customs.

"I believe it was 1976. The bicentennial is the last time they had city-wide trick-or-treating," Ryann Thompson said.

Thompson is one of the main reasons city-wide trick-or-treating is back in Uniontown.

"I suggested to the mayor, I think it was a year ago," Thompson said.

"Everybody is excited," Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke said. "That's all they talk about here in town."

So, what's been the hang-up with Halloween in Uniontown? Some told KDKA-TV the event got squashed over safety reasons.

"It's pretty exciting," resident Patty Roddy said. "It's time for the city to come together and celebrate the kids."

Whatever the reason, if you're a kid in Uniontown, Monday is going to be a sweet night. Official trick-or-treat festivities run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.