Dozens of teachers in 2 Pittsburgh-area school districts could soon be out of work

Some teachers in 2 Pittsburgh-area school districts could be out of work

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Dozens of teachers at two Fayette County school districts could soon be without jobs.

KDKA-TV has learned more than 100 furlough notices were sent to teachers at Uniontown Area School District and Frazier School District.

According to the Pennsylvania State Education Association, of the 195 teachers at Uniontown, 60 notices were sent. Fifty notices were sent to teachers at Frazier out of a staff of 72.

"Kids are the next generation, you know? They need good education and need teachers and the one on one," said Dom Laurita, a parent in the Uniontown Area School District.

"If we don't have the teachers teaching them, then where are our kids going to be able to grow or be taught or learn? said Douglas Hartman, another parent within the Uniontown Area School District.

The PSEA said the reason behind the notices all points to the state budget.

"This points to the need to pass the state budget as it's been submitted by the governor because it contains significant increases in education funding. Both of these districts have not included potential funding increases contained in the budget in their calculations in regards to these furloughs. They're both assuming they're going to get zero increase numbers from the state in this budget," said Fritz Fekete, the region advocacy coordinator for PSEA's Southwestern Region.

"Without the teachers, where are we going to be at?" Hartman said.

The furlough notices came as schools across the state are facing teacher shortages.

Fekete said if the teachers lose their jobs, classes like art, physical education and music could be canceled.

"Basically talking about a huge elimination of classes and packing those people into classes that could exceed 50,60,70 kids," Fekete said.

Frazier School District sent KDKA-TV a statement that said: "Yes, the district did send out furlough letters to the professional staff as required, per School Code and their collective bargaining agreement. As the district continues to review their budget and the need for cost cutting measures, professional staff members were notified of potential furloughs. No final decisions have been made with regards to furloughs."

Uniontown Area School District sent KDKA-TV this statement: "The Uniontown Area School District is anticipating a budget deficient for the 2024-2025 school year. Furlough notices have been sent to our teaching staff and administrators in accordance with the Pennsylvania School Code. We are evaluating all options to minimize the number of furloughs while continuing to provide a quality education to all students."