Unionized Starbucks workers rally support throughout Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starbucks workers at two Pittsburgh area stores are on strike as they work to raise awareness about their unionization efforts.

Workers in Bloomfield and the South Side were out on the streets on Thursday asking customers to not make purchases. Unionized workers from across the U.S. came to Pittsburgh to rally with them in solidarity.

They hosted another public rally in Schenley Plaza in Oakland.

Mayor Ed Gainey issued a statement in support of the striking workers.

Pittsburgh has been and always will be a union town. We will ALWAYS stand with a worker’s right to organize for better pay, better working conditions, and a better workplace for all. Today, we stand with @pghsbuxunited on strike in Bloomfield and the Eastside. pic.twitter.com/qUExHMMIGQ — Mayor Ed Gainey (@MayorEdGainey) July 20, 2023

He shared the image on Twitter and said that Pittsburgh is a union town and "always stand with a worker's right to organize for better pay, better working conditions, and a better workplace for all."