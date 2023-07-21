Unionized Starbucks workers rally support throughout Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starbucks workers at two Pittsburgh area stores are on strike as they work to raise awareness about their unionization efforts.
Workers in Bloomfield and the South Side were out on the streets on Thursday asking customers to not make purchases. Unionized workers from across the U.S. came to Pittsburgh to rally with them in solidarity.
They hosted another public rally in Schenley Plaza in Oakland.
Mayor Ed Gainey issued a statement in support of the striking workers.
He shared the image on Twitter and said that Pittsburgh is a union town and "always stand with a worker's right to organize for better pay, better working conditions, and a better workplace for all."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.