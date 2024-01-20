Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania slightly increases in December 2023, sets record for total nonfarm jobs

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary employment report for December 2023 and Pennsylvania's number of nonfarm jobs set a new record high.

The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percent to 3.5%, two-tenths of a percent lower than the national average of 3.7%.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force, which is the number of people working or looking for work, was up by 12,000 in December due to a gain in employment.

Over the year, jobs were up by more than 110,000, and education and health services saw the largest gain, growing by nearly 59,000.

Nonfarm jobs were up by 6,200 to a record high of 6,182,700 in December, making it the 11th record high in 2023.

Two industries that reached record highs in Pennsylvania in December were construction and financial activities.

You can get more information on the employment report on the Pennsylvania L&I Website.