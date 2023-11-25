"Uncle Walt Day" Pittsburgh area middle school celebrates the retirement of long-time janitor

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - At South Park Middle School, students and staff honored one of their long-time custodians this week.

They threw a celebration for Walk Lekovitch, also known to the school as Uncle Walt.

Lekovitch is retiring so several student groups got together to organize the surprise party for Uncle Walt.

The party sounded a lot more like a pep rally than it did a party.

It included cheerleaders getting people pumped up and chanting for Lekovitch.

He took to the microphone and thanked the school for all the love.

"I wish you all nothing but the best and I thank you so much," he said to a loud room of cheers.

The school now recognizes November 22 as "Uncle Walt Day."

