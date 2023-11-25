Watch CBS News
"Uncle Walt Day" Pittsburgh area middle school celebrates the retirement of long-time janitor

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Middle School celebrates retiring custodian
South Park Middle School celebrates retiring custodian 00:53

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - At South Park Middle School, students and staff honored one of their long-time custodians this week. 

They threw a celebration for Walk Lekovitch, also known to the school as Uncle Walt. 

Lekovitch is retiring so several student groups got together to organize the surprise party for Uncle Walt. 

The party sounded a lot more like a pep rally than it did a party. 

It included cheerleaders getting people pumped up and chanting for Lekovitch. 

He took to the microphone and thanked the school for all the love. 

"I wish you all nothing but the best and I thank you so much," he said to a loud room of cheers. 

The school now recognizes November 22 as "Uncle Walt Day." 

You can check out the videos from the rally below! 

Mr. Lekovitch Surprise

THIS.IS.AWESOME! South Park Middle School custodian Mr. Walt Lekovitch, who is also known as "Uncle Walt", walked into a wonderful surprise retirement ceremony this morning. Great job by Mrs. Christie Schwilm, SPMS Student Council, SPMS Service Club and the PBIS Team for coordinating an incredible event! Also, a huge THANK YOU to Mr. Lekovitch for his years of dedicated service. #SPsoars

Posted by South Park School District on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

First published on November 25, 2023 / 9:59 AM EST

