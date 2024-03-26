Unclaimed property auction scheduled for March 27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting on Wednesday, you can bid on unclaimed property held by the state of Pennsylvania.

The online auction includes jewelry, currency and other items left in the Pennsylvania Treasury's vault for more than three years.

"Our priority is always to return unclaimed property to the rightful owners," Treasurer Garrity said. "But even though we have the largest working vault in the nation, we constantly receive new unclaimed property and need to make room for it. We work to find the rightful owner of every piece of tangible unclaimed property for at least three years before anything is sent to auction. And auction proceeds are carefully tracked and will always remain available for the owner to claim - whether that happens next month or 50 years from now."

Some of the items in the upcoming auction include:

14K gold and enamel lorgnette

27.22 ounces of palladium

1908 St. Gaudens $20 gold coin

18K white gold watch with emerald-cut marquise diamond

Antique jewelry, including a hair locket with an inscription from 1829

Johnson Matthey 100 oz. silver bar

14K yellow gold rosary and prayer beads

Andre Harvey 14K yellow gold frog necklace

Platinum ring with a 1.71-carat diamond

A 1906-D Liberty Head $20 gold coin

"Pook & Pook is so excited for our first Coins & Jewelry Auction of 2024!" said Deirdre Pook Magarelli, President of Pook & Pook Inc. "Treasures abound in this incredible collection of coins, jewelry and more, and we are delighted to once again be working with the wonderful team from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department."

There are more than 4,000 items available. Interested bidders can learn more by clicking here.