Watch CBS News
Local News

UFC Gym coming to downtown Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UFC Gym coming to downtown Pittsburgh
UFC Gym coming to downtown Pittsburgh 00:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new gym is coming to downtown Pittsburgh. 

UFC Gym is coming to the city. It will set up shop in the old YMCA Building on Fifth Avenue in Market Square Place. The 40,000-square-foot facility will be the first of its kind in western Pennsylvania. 

Former Steeler Ryan Shazier will serve as an ambassador for the gym, which will feature a weight room, cardio equipment, indoor turf, a mat room and more.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the gym is expected to open later this year. 

First published on June 2, 2022 / 9:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.