UFC Gym coming to downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new gym is coming to downtown Pittsburgh.

UFC Gym is coming to the city. It will set up shop in the old YMCA Building on Fifth Avenue in Market Square Place. The 40,000-square-foot facility will be the first of its kind in western Pennsylvania.

Former Steeler Ryan Shazier will serve as an ambassador for the gym, which will feature a weight room, cardio equipment, indoor turf, a mat room and more.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the gym is expected to open later this year.