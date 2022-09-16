Uber says its internal computer systems were breached by a hacker
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A cyber security incident has hit a popular rideshare company.
Uber said a hacker shared evidence that they had breached the company's computer systems with journalists and security researchers.
This is not the first time Uber has had to deal with a security breach, hackers stole data on 57 million rider and driver accounts in 2016.
Uber has said they are in contact with law enforcement to address the breach.
However, it's not known if any personal rider data was accessed.
