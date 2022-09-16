Uber says its internal computer systems were breached by a hacker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A cyber security incident has hit a popular rideshare company.

Uber said a hacker shared evidence that they had breached the company's computer systems with journalists and security researchers.

This is not the first time Uber has had to deal with a security breach, hackers stole data on 57 million rider and driver accounts in 2016.

We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) September 16, 2022

Uber has said they are in contact with law enforcement to address the breach.

However, it's not known if any personal rider data was accessed.