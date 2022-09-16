Watch CBS News
Local News

Uber says its internal computer systems were breached by a hacker

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Uber working with law enforcement after data breach
Uber working with law enforcement after data breach 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A cyber security incident has hit a popular rideshare company. 

Uber said a hacker shared evidence that they had breached the company's computer systems with journalists and security researchers. 

This is not the first time Uber has had to deal with a security breach, hackers stole data on 57 million rider and driver accounts in 2016. 

Uber has said they are in contact with law enforcement to address the breach. 

However, it's not known if any personal rider data was accessed. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 5:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.