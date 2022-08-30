Uber adds live ADT security agent to safety toolkit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Your next Uber ride just got a lot safer for you and your driver. A new safety feature added to the app's toolkit will allow access to a live ADT security agent.

"Live Help" is a safety upgrade to Uber's app and long overdue, according to drivers and riders. Another upgrade is the ability to text 911 discreetly if someone feels they're in serious danger.

"As a rider, it makes me feel a lot safer, just knowing I could call someone or get a hold of somebody if something's not right," said Scott Superka, a frequent Uber rider.

Violent crimes are on the rise across the country, causing many using rideshares to avoid nights, and in some cases, forcing drivers to wear bulletproof vests.

In light of this, Uber is implementing new safety measures to try to better protect drivers and riders alike.

"I've been pretty lucky so far," said Uber driver Hilton Corrie. "I'm not saying I wouldn't be scared. I think it's probably a good thing to pay attention to it."

Uber announced an overhaul to its toolkit within the app.

Tapping the shield-shaped icon will now bring up four options, including contacting 911, contacting an ADT safety agent, sharing trip status or reporting a safety issue to the company. The newest feature, the live ADT agent, is meant for situations that don't warrant an emergency.

"I like that the option is available to me, especially just being a young female in a big city," said Uber rider Paige Birdsall.

Uber says some examples for using the agent would be if a driver is texting while driving, driving too fast or if you just want the live agent to stay on the phone with you for the duration of a trip for peace of mind.

"Lyft doesn't have that feature. They don't even have a live agent. If you need anything, you have to text them and they'll get back to you in 24 hours," said Uber driver Adam Mejad.

Uber says the 911 text feature is now in 60% of its markets.