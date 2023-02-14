PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has finally commented on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that took place ten days ago.
Sec. Buttigieg took to Twitter on Monday night, saying he remains concerned about the families impacted.
He wants them to make sure they have access to useful and accurate information.
Buttigieg went on to say that the EPA is "onsite and monitoring indoor and outdoor air quality to test for VOCs and other chemicals of concern."
The EPA has screened more than 290 homes and didn't find anything.
They have another 181 homes to go.
If you want your home screened, click here for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg comments on East Palestine train derailment
/ CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has finally commented on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that took place ten days ago.
Sec. Buttigieg took to Twitter on Monday night, saying he remains concerned about the families impacted.
He wants them to make sure they have access to useful and accurate information.
Buttigieg went on to say that the EPA is "onsite and monitoring indoor and outdoor air quality to test for VOCs and other chemicals of concern."
The EPA has screened more than 290 homes and didn't find anything.
They have another 181 homes to go.
If you want your home screened, click here for more information.
In:
- Train Derailment
for more features.
Featured Local Savings