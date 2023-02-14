U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg comments on East Palestine train derailment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has finally commented on the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio that took place ten days ago.

Sec. Buttigieg took to Twitter on Monday night, saying he remains concerned about the families impacted.

I continue to be concerned about the impacts of the Feb 3 train derailment near East Palestine, OH, and the effects on families in the ten days since their lives were upended through no fault of their own. It’s important that families have access to useful & accurate information: — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

He wants them to make sure they have access to useful and accurate information.

Buttigieg went on to say that the EPA is "onsite and monitoring indoor and outdoor air quality to test for VOCs and other chemicals of concern."

The EPA has screened more than 290 homes and didn't find anything.

They have another 181 homes to go.

If you want your home screened, click here for more information.