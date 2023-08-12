U.S. still experiencing large medication shortages

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The U.S. is still experiencing massive medication shortages, and it's having serious effects on patient care.

According to a new survey from the University of Utah Drug Information Service, there were 309 active medication shortages in the second quarter of the year. That's the most in nearly a decade.

About one-third of healthcare system pharmacists say they have been forced to ration, delay, or cancel treatments or procedures.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists is recommending policy solutions to address the issue.

Those include penalties for pharmaceutical manufacturers who do not have risk strategies in place and diversifying the manufacturing supply chain. 

