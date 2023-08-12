U.S. still experiencing large medication shortages
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The U.S. is still experiencing massive medication shortages, and it's having serious effects on patient care.
According to a new survey from the University of Utah Drug Information Service, there were 309 active medication shortages in the second quarter of the year. That's the most in nearly a decade.
About one-third of healthcare system pharmacists say they have been forced to ration, delay, or cancel treatments or procedures.
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists is recommending policy solutions to address the issue.
Those include penalties for pharmaceutical manufacturers who do not have risk strategies in place and diversifying the manufacturing supply chain.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.