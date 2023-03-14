U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works shutting down 3 batteries as part of 2021 environmental commitment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nearly two years after pledging to halt production it's three busiest batteries, U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works has set a date for when those batteries will be shut down.

According to the Mon Valley Independent, U.S. Steel says it will shut down three batteries on March 27.

The shutting down of those batteries, which are the plant's most productive, is the fulfillment of a commitment in 2021 that the company made to reduce emissions.

Don Furko, President of the United Steelworkers Local 1557 union says that the company's action will affect around 125 workers, but no layoffs are expected.

When the company announced the commitment to cut emissions in 2021, they also canceled more than $1.2 billion in upgrades to the Mon Valley Works, which includes the Clairton mill as well as mills in West Mifflin and Braddock.

The Mon Valley Independent reports that according to Penn Environment, the Clairton plant is the third-biggest air polluter in Allegheny County.

It's unclear what type of immediate impact the shuttering of the three batteries may have on air quality.