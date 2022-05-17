U.S. Steel must may $1.5 million due to pollution at Edgar Thomson Works

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Steel must pay a $1.5 million penalty at Edgar Thomson Works due to air pollution violations.

The corporation must also make improvements at the steel production facility in Braddock. It is part of a court settlement announced on Tuesday with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Allegheny County Health Department.

The consent decree addresses numerous Clean Air Act violations dating back to 2016 at Edgar Thomson Works.

"Everyone has the right to clean air and the Allegheny County Health Department continues to work to ensure that right for all residents," said Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said in a release. "This settlement is another step toward that goal in Braddock and surrounding communities, many of which are designated environmental justice communities."

The settlement says U.S. Steel must make numerous improvements in training, monitoring and work practices to improve compliance and timely response to air pollution.