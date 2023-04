U.S. Steel Clairton plant to test emergency systems on Saturday

U.S. Steel Clairton plant to test emergency systems on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An emergency test will be underway at the Clairton Coke Works on Saturday.

U.S. Steel said anyone living nearby could hear the sirens, lights, and loudspeakers. It's expected to start around 9 a.m. and could take up to seven hours to complete.

Local first responders and police have been notified.