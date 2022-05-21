U.S. sending more aid to Ukraine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - President Biden has signed a bill that will send $40 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The bill passed in the Senate days ago and was flown to the president while he was in Asia.

Half of the money will go toward the Ukrainian military. This announcement came after Biden had met with his South Korean counterpart in a bilateral meeting.

President Biden also reaffirmed a security commitment to deter North Korea and keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open.

Biden will stay in South Korea before heading to Tokyo for an economic summit with the leaders of Japan, Australia, and India.