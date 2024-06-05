U.S. Senate approves resolution calling for Russia to immediately release Marc Fogel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- U.S. senators have passed a resolution calling for the immediate release of Marc Fogel from Russia.

Three years ago, Fogel, a native of Butler County, was taken into custody at a Russian airport for having less than an ounce of medical cannabis.

"Marc Fogel has devoted his life to educating students around the world, from Pittsburgh to Oman, to Venezuela, to Moscow," said Sen. Bob Casey. "After nearly three years of captivity, Marc's health is rapidly declining and his life is in danger. I urge President Biden and his administration to do everything possible to bring Marc home."

"The passage of this resolution sends a very clear message: it's time to bring Marc Fogel home," said Sen. John Fetterman. "Anyone who knows Marc, his family, friends, and students, will tell you about his infectious positivity and the countless lives he has changed in his 35 years of teaching. Marc and his family deserve to see each other again. We've seen the incredible work of the Biden administration in bringing Brittney Griner and Trevor Reed home. Now, let's bring Marc home."

The resolution urges the Biden administration to make Fogel's release a top priority.