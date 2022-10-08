U.S. Postal Service proposes price hikes to offset inflation

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Higher prices could be coming to the Post Office.

The United States Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation.

That means first-class stamps would increase by four cents.

They are also looking to increase fees for P.O.box rentals, money orders, and insurance.

The governors of the USPS already approved the plan and the Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposal.

If approved, the changes would take effect in January.

Meanwhile, a federal judge ruled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's changes to the Postal Service hurt mail delivery in 2020.

The Trump appointee was accused of slowing down service before the 2020 election.

In mid-2020, DeJoy cut the number of mail sorting machines as well as prevented postal workers from making extra trips to deliver ballots.

In a 65-page opinion, the Washington D.C.-based federal judge put in place orders to prevent DeJoy from doing the same in the future.