U.S. News & World Report names UPMC Children's Hospital as a top pediatric hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC Children's Hospital once again is getting national recognition for the work it does.

U.S. News & World Report named the hospital eighth in the nation as part of its "Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospital.

The ranking features the top pediatric hospitals in the country that are ranked in a variety of specialties including cancer, cardiology, heart surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, and others.

"This extraordinary honor once again is a testament to the dedication of our talented physicians, nurses, researchers, and staff to delivering exceptional pediatric care and compassionate service to our patients and families every day," said Diane Hupp, president of UPMC Children's.

UPMC Children's finds itself ranked for excellence in six specialties and they include cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology, pulmonology, and lung surgery.

"The recognition as one of the best children's hospitals in the nation, year after year, is a tremendous honor for UPMC and the care we provide to our patients," said Joel Yuhas, executive vice president of UPMC and president of the Health Services Division. "A distinction such as this is only possible through the efforts of our employees and their commitment to our patients in Pittsburgh, across the regions we serve, and all over the world who seek out the expertise of our providers at UPMC."

The rankings were released online and you can read the full report at this link.