U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for South Carolina in McKeesport

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - U.S. Marshals announced on Wednesday morning the arrest of a fugitive wanted for homicide in South Carolina was taken into custody in western Pennsylvania. 

Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Phil Cornelious, announced that Travis Burton was arrested in McKeesport. 

Burton was facing charges of criminal homicide and firearm violations in Charleston County, South Carolina for a shooting that happened on January 14. 

The shooting left a 65-year-old man dead and took place in Johns Island, South Carolina. 

U.S. Marshals were informed that Burton may have been in Pennsylvania and through an investigation learned he was hiding in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Romine Street. 

He was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail where he is now waiting for extradition back to South Carolina. 

First published on March 15, 2023 / 10:35 AM

