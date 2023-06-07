U.S. looking to reclaim Arnold Palmer Cup in international competition at Laurel Valley Golf Club
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 27th Arnold Palmer Cup is up for grabs this week as one of golf's signature amateur events has arrived at Laurel Valley Golf Club.
The annual Arnold Palmer Cup competition is here in Western Pennsylvania in Westmoreland County just outside of Pittsburgh.
The club, which was established in 1959 has hosted several prominent tournaments including the 1965 PGA Championship and the 1975 Ryder Cup, captained by none other than Arnold Palmer himself.
The annual event, which was reformatted in 2016, pits the best men's and women's college golfers from the United States against those from around the rest of the world in a Ryder Cup-style format.
The International team has won 3 of the past 4 matchups and the U.S. will be looking to reclaim the title on U.S. soil.
Each team will consist of 12 men and 12 women with a variety of individual and team matches.
From mixed fourball matches, foursomes, mixed foursomes, and singles, it's going to be an action-packed three days of top-tier golf at Laurel Valley.
Last year, Franklin Regional graduate and Notre Dame standout Palmer Jackson, named after Arnold Palmer, was a member of the 2022 team which fell short to the International team.
2023 Team Rosters
United States
Cole Anderson -- Florida State University
Amari Avery - University of Southern California
Zoe Campos -- UCLA
David Ford -- University of North Carolina
Nick Gabrelcik -- University of North Florida
Austin Greaser -- University of North Carolina
Derek Hitchner -- Pepperdine University
Ben James -- University of Virginia
Rachel Kuehn -- Wake Forest University
Tommy Kuhl -- University of Illinois
Antonia Malate -- San Jose State University
Ashley Menne -- Arizona State University
Emelia Migliaccio -- Wake Forest University
Olivia Mitchell -- Dallas Baptist University
Maxwell Moldovan -- Ohio State University
Ashleigh Park -- University of Oregon
Jennie Park -- Texas A&M University
Alex Price -- Christopher Newport University
Amanda Sambach -- University of Virginia
Gordon Sargent -- Vanderbilt University
Megan Schofill -- Auburn University
Preston Summerhays -- Arizona State University
Caleb Surratt -- University of Tennessee
Crystal Wang -- University of Illinois
International
Carla Bernat -- Tulane University
Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn - Iowa State University
Santiago de la Fuente -- University of Houston
Mats Edge -- East Tennessee State University
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira -- University of Arkansas
Ryan Griffin -- Maynooth University
Charlotte Heath -- Florida State University
Maddison Hinson-Tolchard -- Oklahoma State University
Max Kennedy -- University of Louisville
Frederik Kjettrup -- Florida State University
Christo Lamprecht -- Georgia Tech University
Julia Lopez Ramirez -- Mississippi State University
Christian Maas -- University of Texas
Caitlyn Macnab -- Texas Christian University
Lorna McClymont -- University of Stirling
Caley McGinty -- Ohio State University
Herman Sekne -- Purdue University
Tyran Snyders -- Texas Tech University
Chiara Tamburlini -- University of Mississippi
Mirabel Ting -- Augusta University
Karl Vilips -- Stanford University
Lauren Walsh -- Wake Forest University
Lottie Woad -- Florida State University
Sampson Zhang -- University of California
Past Alumni
Several Arnold Palmer Cup alumni on both teams have gone to become titans in the current landscape of golf including Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson Dechambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa.
