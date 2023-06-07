U.S. looking to reclaim Arnold Palmer Cup in international competition at Laurel Valley Golf Club

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 27th Arnold Palmer Cup is up for grabs this week as one of golf's signature amateur events has arrived at Laurel Valley Golf Club.

The annual Arnold Palmer Cup competition is here in Western Pennsylvania in Westmoreland County just outside of Pittsburgh.

The stage is set. Laurel Valley Golf Club awaits the world’s best collegiate golfers. #APCup pic.twitter.com/WTOcJNYe7u — Arnold Palmer Cup (@ArnoldPalmerCup) June 4, 2023

The club, which was established in 1959 has hosted several prominent tournaments including the 1965 PGA Championship and the 1975 Ryder Cup, captained by none other than Arnold Palmer himself.

The annual event, which was reformatted in 2016, pits the best men's and women's college golfers from the United States against those from around the rest of the world in a Ryder Cup-style format.

The International team has won 3 of the past 4 matchups and the U.S. will be looking to reclaim the title on U.S. soil.

Arnold Palmer Cup

Each team will consist of 12 men and 12 women with a variety of individual and team matches.

From mixed fourball matches, foursomes, mixed foursomes, and singles, it's going to be an action-packed three days of top-tier golf at Laurel Valley.

With three days to go, here’s 5️⃣ things to know! (A Thread)#APCup pic.twitter.com/x5KTcnIEAm — Arnold Palmer Cup (@ArnoldPalmerCup) June 5, 2023

Last year, Franklin Regional graduate and Notre Dame standout Palmer Jackson, named after Arnold Palmer, was a member of the 2022 team which fell short to the International team.

2023 Team Rosters

United States

Cole Anderson -- Florida State University

Amari Avery - University of Southern California

Zoe Campos -- UCLA

David Ford -- University of North Carolina

Nick Gabrelcik -- University of North Florida

Austin Greaser -- University of North Carolina

Derek Hitchner -- Pepperdine University

Ben James -- University of Virginia

Rachel Kuehn -- Wake Forest University

Tommy Kuhl -- University of Illinois

Antonia Malate -- San Jose State University

Ashley Menne -- Arizona State University

Emelia Migliaccio -- Wake Forest University

Olivia Mitchell -- Dallas Baptist University

Maxwell Moldovan -- Ohio State University

Ashleigh Park -- University of Oregon

Jennie Park -- Texas A&M University

Alex Price -- Christopher Newport University

Amanda Sambach -- University of Virginia

Gordon Sargent -- Vanderbilt University

Megan Schofill -- Auburn University

Preston Summerhays -- Arizona State University

Caleb Surratt -- University of Tennessee

Crystal Wang -- University of Illinois

International

Carla Bernat -- Tulane University

Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn - Iowa State University

Santiago de la Fuente -- University of Houston

Mats Edge -- East Tennessee State University

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira -- University of Arkansas

Ryan Griffin -- Maynooth University

Charlotte Heath -- Florida State University

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard -- Oklahoma State University

Max Kennedy -- University of Louisville

Frederik Kjettrup -- Florida State University

Christo Lamprecht -- Georgia Tech University

Julia Lopez Ramirez -- Mississippi State University

Christian Maas -- University of Texas

Caitlyn Macnab -- Texas Christian University

Lorna McClymont -- University of Stirling

Caley McGinty -- Ohio State University

Herman Sekne -- Purdue University

Tyran Snyders -- Texas Tech University

Chiara Tamburlini -- University of Mississippi

Mirabel Ting -- Augusta University

Karl Vilips -- Stanford University

Lauren Walsh -- Wake Forest University

Lottie Woad -- Florida State University

Sampson Zhang -- University of California

Past Alumni

Several Arnold Palmer Cup alumni on both teams have gone to become titans in the current landscape of golf including Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson Dechambeau, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa.