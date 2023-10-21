Watch CBS News
U.S. census data: Americans prioritizing shorter commutes to work

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Americans say they appreciate quicker commutes to work more now than before the pandemic.

According to census data, shorter travel times have become more commonplace in the past few years, with more than 85 million people now saying it takes them less than 30 minutes to get to the office.

Nearly 37% of U.S. workers had a commute of 15-29 minutes in 2022, up from 35.6% in 2019.

Studies show shorter commutes are tied to better mental health and greater job satisfaction. 

First published on October 21, 2023 / 6:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

