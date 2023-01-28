'Tyree should be alive today:' Elected officials react, call for change in wake of death of Tyre Nichols

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After the footage from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols was released on Friday, the calls for change came from citizens and elected officials alike.

The mother of Eric Garner, a man who died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York City police officer in 2014, spoke to KDKA about the incident and how it constantly serves as a reminder of her son.

"You relive it over and over again. It never goes away," Gwen Carr said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey called for changes to the culture of policing.

"My heart and my prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire city of Memphis," Mayor Gainey said in a statement. "Tyre should be alive today and his murder at the hands of law enforcement makes it clear that our work to change the culture of policing is critical for our city and our country. Black and brown people should never have to fear for their lives over a traffic stop. We must never stop our work to end this injustice."

U.S. Senator Bob Casey echoed the sentiment from Gainey, calling for criminal justice reform.

"There has to be a full measure of accountability for Tyre's death, and I support the steps that federal, state, and local officials have already taken to hold these officers accountable," Sen. Casey's statement read. "But mere accountability is not justice. Justice can only be achieved when our policing and criminal justice system is equal for all. It is long past time to reform a system that has been broken for far too long and cost far too many lives, and we should start by passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act."

The violent arrest in Memphis led to second-degree murder charges against five officers, who were fired over the incident.