Two women shot in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood overnight Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after two women were shot in the Lawrenceville neighborhood overnight Monday.

One woman was shot in the chest and the other woman was grazed in the arm at the intersection of Butler Street and 42nd Street at approximately 4 a.m. Witnesses told police there was a fight inside a business that later moved outside in that area.

According to police, officials are searching for a third female who is believed to have fired the shot. The victim shot in the chest was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.