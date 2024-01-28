Two teenagers taken to the hospital following late-night shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10:15 p.m., they were called to the 500 block of Fairywood Street for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found two teenage boys in the street who had been shot. The two teens spoke with officers and medics before being taken to the hospital.

A 16-year-old was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in critical condition but updated to stable once he was at the hospital.

The other victim, a 17-year-old, was shot in both legs and taken to the hospital in serious condition but also changed to stable condition once at the hospital.

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

