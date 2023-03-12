Two teenagers killed in crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Two teenagers were killed after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree in Washington County.
According to the Washington County Coroner's report, late on Saturday night, two teenagers were driving along East Maiden Street in South Strabane Township.
A 17-year-old was driving and the vehicle crossed the westbound lanes, lost control, and struck a tree.
The passenger, also a 17-year-old, was killed.
It's not known if either was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.