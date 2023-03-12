Watch CBS News
Two teenagers killed in crash in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Two teenagers were killed after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree in Washington County. 

According to the Washington County Coroner's report, late on Saturday night, two teenagers were driving along East Maiden Street in South Strabane Township. 

A 17-year-old was driving and the vehicle crossed the westbound lanes, lost control, and struck a tree. 

The passenger, also a 17-year-old, was killed. 

It's not known if either was wearing a seatbelt during the crash. 

The crash is under investigation. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 9:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

