Two teenagers killed in crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Two teenagers were killed after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Coroner's report, late on Saturday night, two teenagers were driving along East Maiden Street in South Strabane Township.

A 17-year-old was driving and the vehicle crossed the westbound lanes, lost control, and struck a tree.

The passenger, also a 17-year-old, was killed.

It's not known if either was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

