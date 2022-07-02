Two suspects arrested in 'largest counterfeit pill bust' of its kind

EAST HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - It's being called the largest counterfeit pill bust of its kind.

According to a report from the Trib, two people were arrested after police found 7,400 pills containing fentanyl at a home in East Huntingdon.

Police have accused Jack Weinman of sourcing the counterfeit pills from California and shipping them to Westmoreland County.

Weinman and Tucibat in California and they were extradited back to Westmoreland County.