Watch CBS News
Local News

Two suspects arrested in 'largest counterfeit pill bust' of its kind

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

EAST HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - It's being called the largest counterfeit pill bust of its kind.

According to a report from the Trib, two people were arrested after police found 7,400 pills containing fentanyl at a home in East Huntingdon.

Police have accused Jack Weinman of sourcing the counterfeit pills from California and shipping them to Westmoreland County.

Weinman and Tucibat in California and they were extradited back to Westmoreland County.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 7:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.