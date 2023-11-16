Two suspects arrested after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from Westmoreland County hardware store

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Two people are in custody after thousands of dollars in merchandise was taken from a Westmoreland County hardware store.

According to state police, 38-year-old John Murphy of Greensburg and Heather Kunkle of Penn, Pa., are in custody after allegedly more than $3,200 in merchandise from the Hempfield Square Lowe's.

State police credit media exposure for the capture of the two suspects as surveillance images were broadcast of them.

In total, they took $3,281.86 in various merchandise from the store on two occasions: October 13 and October 15, 2023.

Both Murphy and Kunkle were charged with one count of retail theft.

The two suspects were both arraigned and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. Murphy was taken in lieu of a $25,000 monetary bond and Kunkle was taken in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for November 28.