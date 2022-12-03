Two police academies in the works to improve police recruits in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Pittsburgh City Council members are concerned that the falling number of police officers in the city could continue to outpace the speed with which new officers are recruited.

Their concern is that it could leave the bureau in even worse conditions in the future.

Two academy classes are in the works, one for recruits who have already received some kind of law enforcement training and one for truly new recruits.

The city currently employs around 830 officers while the bureau is budgeted to have 900.

So far, the city has not recruited a new police class in about two years.

City leaders are planning to launch the classes next year.

Meanwhile, City Council is also considering spending $7 million over five years to extend a contract with a Pittsburgh-based firm that provides security at the City-County Building and other city sites – according to the Trib.

In a preliminary vote on Wednesday, council members unanimously voted in favor of the extension.

A final vote is expected next week.