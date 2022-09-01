Two Pittsburgh Police officers, one supervisor fired in connection with falsified timecards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have been fired for allegedly falsifying timecards.

KDKA has confirmed that two officers and their immediate supervisor were let go.

The officers were put on leave back in April after they were accused of lying about when they were out on patrol.

They were supposed to have been on bike patrol on the river trails downtown, but were reportedly at home.

KDKA has reached out to the police union and the Citizen Police Review Board for comment.