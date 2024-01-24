Two Pittsburgh Police officers hurt while responding to domestic incident in Garfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody and two officers are recovering after a domestic incident in Garfield early on Wednesday morning.

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 5300 block of Cornwall Street for a report of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they heard several shots fired and saw a multi-person domestic incident happening.

A man inside the home was uncooperative and then began fighting with police.

As police attempted to take him into custody, he assaulted two officers.

One of the officers had his knee dislocated and he was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The other suffered some wounds to their hand but was evaluated by medics on the scene.

Police have said the suspect is expected to face multiple charges.