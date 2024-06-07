Two Pittsburgh icons team up to scoop up smiles - Eat'n Park and Millie's release 4 new flavors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Summer is here and that means outdoor activities, Pirates games, and of course, ice cream.

For Pittsburghers who enjoy a scoop of Millie's Ice Cream during the heat of the summer, they'll have four new options as part of a collaboration between two iconic Pittsburgh brands.

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream and Eat'n Park have teamed up to create four new flavors in celebration of Eat'n Park's 75th anniversary.

The new flavors are Grilled Stickies, Strawberry Pie, Smiley Cookie, and Pistachio Fluff.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Millie's to reimagine our classic Eat'n Park desserts in fresh, exciting, and scoopable ways, giving them a whole new life in celebration of our milestone anniversary," said Amanda Giacobbi, senior director of restaurant marketing for Eat'n Park.

Obviously, the Grilled Stickies ice cream will pay homage to the oh-so-popular Eat'n Park dish that combines breakfast, dessert, and ice cream. It will be a flavor mixture of cinnamon, honey, and Millie's vanilla ice cream.

The Strawberry Pie flavor will be all about the classic Eat'n Park strawberry pie which has been a popular summer staple since 1954 and will have jammy strawberry ice cream and a ripple of ruby-red strawberry glaze and flakes of pie crust.

For the Eat'n Park salad bar lovers, the Pistachio Fluff ice cream will be a dairy-free gelato confection with coconut milk, and honor what customers have frequently called "the green stuff."

Finally, the iconic Smile Cookie will be a flavor with vanilla beans, chunks of chewy cookies, and of course, the royal icing.

"We are very excited to unite two celebrated Pittsburgh brands with these four ice cream flavors, and we can't wait to provide our guests with an opportunity to enjoy a taste of Eat'n Park at their favorite Millie's location this summer," said Chad Townsend, Millie's cofounder.

The Eat'n Park x Millie's ice cream will be available in June at Millie's locations and punts of the Grilled Stickies and Smiley Cookie flavors will be available at select Giant Eagle locations.