Two people taken to the hospital following tractor-trailer crash on major Pittsburgh highway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer crashed with another vehicle on Interstate 79 early this morning near Neville Island, causing the major highway to close in both directions for a few hours.

The early morning wreck on I-79 near the Nevillie Island Bridge, on the Sewickley side of the Ohio River, near the Mt. Nebo Road exit, is a fiery mess.

Wreck on Interstate 79

As of right now, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but the call came in around 12:15 a.m. and Allegheny County 911 confirmed that two people were transported from this scene, but as of right now, their condition is unknown.

Both PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police have not given a timeline for when the road may be reopened, but they are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

I-79 is closed to traffic in the southbound direction near Mt. Nebo Road, if you are getting out and about this morning and heading this way, you will need a workaround.

