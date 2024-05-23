Two people suffer burn injuries in overnight fire in Midway Borough

MIDWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people suffered burn injuries in a house fire in Midway Borough overnight.

The fire broke out along North Main Street just after midnight, according to Washington County dispatchers.

Two people suffered burn injuries after a house caught fire overnight in Midway Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers also tell KDKA that one of the two was being flown to the hospital by medical helicopter. It's unclear whether the second person was being taken to the hospital or not.

The extent of the two people's burn injuries are unclear.

It's also unclear what sparked the fire.