Two people suffer burn injuries in overnight fire in Midway Borough

By Mike Darnay

MIDWAY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people suffered burn injuries in a house fire in Midway Borough overnight.

The fire broke out along North Main Street just after midnight, according to Washington County dispatchers.

Two people suffered burn injuries after a house caught fire overnight in Midway Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers also tell KDKA that one of the two was being flown to the hospital by medical helicopter. It's unclear whether the second person was being taken to the hospital or not.

The extent of the two people's burn injuries are unclear.

It's also unclear what sparked the fire. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a Digital Producer and Photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 1:54 AM EDT

