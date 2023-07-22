2 stabbed in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were stabbed in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Police said they found a female victim who had been stabbed after officers were called to the 6400 block of Centre Avenue for a stabbing around 3:15 p.m.

While some officers went to find the suspect, others stayed at the scene and began first aid. Officers learned about a second female victim inside a house, and started to treat her too.

Medics arrived and treated the first victim for superficial wounds to her arms and the second victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

After a short chase, police said they took the suspect into custody. She was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for "medical complaints," police said. They didn't release her identity.