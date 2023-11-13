2 stabbed in Pittsburgh-area community, person taken into custody

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A person is in custody after a man and woman were stabbed in Baldwin on Monday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said first responders found the victims with stab wounds to their chests after they were called to Youngridge Drive a little after 1 p.m. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a person was taken into custody at the scene. Detectives will consult with the district attorney's office to determine if charges will be filed.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.