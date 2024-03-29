Two people shot inside Knoxville apartment building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting inside an apartment building in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

The shooting happened along Knox Avenue on Thursday night just before 9 p.m.

Two people were shot inside an apartment building along Knox Avenue in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say the initial call came in for shots fired inside the apartment building and when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest along Charles Street. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition but was later downgraded to critical condition and was taken into surgery.

A short time later, another man showed up at an urgent care center in Brentwood who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital by medics and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say that detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation, which they referred to as 'ongoing.'