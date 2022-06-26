Watch CBS News
Two people shot in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - At least two people have been shot in Westmoreland County.

Dispatch has confirmed to KDKA that at least two people have been shot in Rostraver Township.

Police have been on the scene since around 2 a.m. this morning.

The shooting took place in the 1700 block of Rostraver Road and the condition of the two people shot is unknown at this time.

