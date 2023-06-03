Two people killed, one hospitalized after crash in Westmoreland County

Two dead, one hospitalized in crash

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Two people are dead in Westmoreland County following a crash in Allegheny Township.

Around 9:30 a.m., first responders were called to Melwood Road for an accident, and once they arrived, they found that two people were dead.

A third person was airlifted to the hospital, their condition is unknown.

