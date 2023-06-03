Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people killed, one hospitalized after crash in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two dead, one hospitalized in crash
Two dead, one hospitalized in crash 00:18

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Two people are dead in Westmoreland County following a crash in Allegheny Township.

Around 9:30 a.m., first responders were called to Melwood Road for an accident, and once they arrived, they found that two people were dead. 

A third person was airlifted to the hospital, their condition is unknown. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on June 3, 2023 / 10:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.