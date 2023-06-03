Two people killed, one hospitalized after crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Two people are dead in Westmoreland County following a crash in Allegheny Township.
Around 9:30 a.m., first responders were called to Melwood Road for an accident, and once they arrived, they found that two people were dead.
A third person was airlifted to the hospital, their condition is unknown.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.