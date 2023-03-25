Two people killed in shooting outside of Homewood bar
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were killed in a shooting overnight outside of a bar in Homewood.
According to Pittsburgh Police, just before midnight, police were called to Denise and Earl's, also known as D&E's in the 7700 block of Frankstown Avenue.
Roughly 15 rounds were reported fired upon and when police arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot and they were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating.
