Two people killed in early morning house fire in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people have been killed in a house fire in Fayette County early on Thursday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Hardy Hill Road in Dunbar Township around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker, 53-year-old Lori Cossell and 72-year-old David Brooks were the victims killed in the early morning fire.

However, fire crews were able to rescue two dogs from the home when they responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.