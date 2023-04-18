Watch CBS News
Two people injured in wrong-way crash near Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a crash in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood near Duquesne University.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and Stevenson Street. 

Police say that it appears one of the drivers was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. 

Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

