Two people injured in wrong-way crash near Duquesne University
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a crash in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood near Duquesne University.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and Stevenson Street.
Police say that it appears one of the drivers was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
