Two people injured in wrong-way crash near Duquesne University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a crash in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood near Duquesne University.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and Stevenson Street.

Police say that it appears one of the drivers was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.