Police investigating triple shooting outside Swissvale mini-mart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were shot outside of a mini-mart in Swissvale Borough overnight.

The shooting happened outside of the NM Mart along Noble Street just before 2:30 a.m.

The Swissvale Borough Police Chief tells KDKA that three people were shot after an argument inside the store spilled outside, with two of the individuals firing shots.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Two of the people were taken to the hospital by medics, while the third was taken to the hospital by private means. Their conditions are unknown.

Police say that most of the individuals involved have been taken to the hospital or have been detained and the area has been deemed safe and secure.

Allegheny County Police were called to help investigate.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.