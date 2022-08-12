Watch CBS News
Two people injured in PRT bus accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were hurt when a PRT bus collided with a vehicle earlier this morning. 

KDKA has confirmed that the vehicle and the bus collided in the West End Circle at West Carson Street. 

On the bus, a male suffered a knee injury and a female suffered a head injury. 

The severity of their injuries is unknown, as is the condition of the driver of the vehicle. 

Police and medics are on the scene. 

First published on August 12, 2022 / 10:58 AM

