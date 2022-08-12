Two people injured in PRT bus accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were hurt when a PRT bus collided with a vehicle earlier this morning.

KDKA has confirmed that the vehicle and the bus collided in the West End Circle at West Carson Street.

On the bus, a male suffered a knee injury and a female suffered a head injury.

The severity of their injuries is unknown, as is the condition of the driver of the vehicle.

Police and medics are on the scene.

