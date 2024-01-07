Two people hospitalized after car falls more than 50 feet over embankment in Fayette County

RONCO, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are in the hospital after their car went over an embankment in Fayette County on Saturday.

Multiple fire agencies were called to the season on Saturday afternoon and that's where they found the car had fallen more than 50 feet over the embankment in Ronco.

Both of the people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment and their conditions are unknown.

