Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people hospitalized after car falls more than 50 feet over embankment in Fayette County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Car goes 50 feet over an embankment
Car goes 50 feet over an embankment 00:19

RONCO, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are in the hospital after their car went over an embankment in Fayette County on Saturday. 

Multiple fire agencies were called to the season on Saturday afternoon and that's where they found the car had fallen more than 50 feet over the embankment in Ronco. 

Both of the people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment and their conditions are unknown. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on January 7, 2024 / 8:58 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.