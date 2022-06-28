Watch CBS News
Local News

2 detained after shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police detained two people after shots were fired following a fight in downtown Pittsburgh. 

Police said after they were called to Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Sixth Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw a woman walking away from the area. 

kdka-downtown-pittsburgh-fort-duquesne-boulevard-shots-fired.png
Two people were detained after shots were fired following a fight on Fort Duquesne Boulevard in downtown Pittsburgh on June 28, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Police said officers found a gun in her waistband when they detained her. She told police she fired shots at a man after a fight. 

Both the woman and the man were detained at the scene. 

No one was injured. 

A stretch of Fort Duquesne Boulevard was closed while police investigated but has since reopened. 

Police didn't say if any charges were filed. 

First published on June 28, 2022 / 6:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.