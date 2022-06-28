2 detained after shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police detained two people after shots were fired following a fight in downtown Pittsburgh.
Police said after they were called to Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Sixth Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw a woman walking away from the area.
Police said officers found a gun in her waistband when they detained her. She told police she fired shots at a man after a fight.
Both the woman and the man were detained at the scene.
No one was injured.
A stretch of Fort Duquesne Boulevard was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.
Police didn't say if any charges were filed.
