Two people arrested after large quantity of drugs found inside home with 3-year-old twin boys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people are in custody as of this morning and are facing multiple charges after narcotics were found inside a Pittsburgh area home with twin 3-year-old boys.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Police's fugitive apprehension unit along with U.S. Marshals served two warrants at the home in the 500 block of Crawford Street in Crawford-Roberts.

Lorenzo Stanley was taken into custody without incident after a search warrant found his home had quantities of crack cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, MDMA, and marijuana all in plain view.

All of those drugs were near medical equipment used by at least one of the 3-year-old twin boys who live inside the home.

Stanley is now facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, possession with intent to deliver, recklessly endangering another person, and prohibited acts.

Police also took into custody the legal guardian of the children, 23-year-old Aniya Macon.

She is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Both of the children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Meanwhile, Stanley and Macon were both taken to the Allegheny County Jail.