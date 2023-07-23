Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people airlifted following crash on Miller Road in Canton Township

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crash sends two people to the hospital
Crash sends two people to the hospital 00:16

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were airlifted after a crash in Washington County. 

The crash happened in Canton Township just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night along Miller Road and shut down the road for a period of time. 

The condition of those involved in the accident is not known at this time. 

The road has since reopened as of Sunday morning. 

First published on July 23, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.