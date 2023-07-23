Two people airlifted following crash on Miller Road in Canton Township

Crash sends two people to the hospital

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were airlifted after a crash in Washington County.

The crash happened in Canton Township just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night along Miller Road and shut down the road for a period of time.

The condition of those involved in the accident is not known at this time.

The road has since reopened as of Sunday morning.