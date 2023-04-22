Two Pennsylvania brewers make The Brewers Association Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Did you know that Pennsylvania produces a lot of good craft beers?

The Brewers Association recently released its list of the top craft brewing companies in 2022.

That list is based on beer volume sales and two breweries from Pennsylvania made the top ten.

In first place overall was Yuengling, which is based in Pottsville.

Coming in sixth was Artisanal Brewing which has a location in Downington.

You can see the full list and more on their website at this link!