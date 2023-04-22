Watch CBS News
Local News

Two Pennsylvania brewers make The Brewers Association Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Brewers Association releases best brewing companies list
Brewers Association releases best brewing companies list 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Did you know that Pennsylvania produces a lot of good craft beers? 

The Brewers Association recently released its list of the top craft brewing companies in 2022. 

That list is based on beer volume sales and two breweries from Pennsylvania made the top ten. 

In first place overall was Yuengling, which is based in Pottsville. 

Coming in sixth was Artisanal Brewing which has a location in Downington. 

You can see the full list and more on their website at this link!

First published on April 22, 2023 / 10:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.