Two Oakland Catholic seniors throw prom for residents of Longwood Senior Community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a very special weekend for local seniors.

Two Oakland Catholic students decided to throw residents at the Longwood Senior Community Center their very own prom.

Emma Winkler and Alex Merlino have been working at the facility for six months and wanted to celebrate those they care for each day.

They said the theme of the night was "Dancing Through the Decades."

Those seniors spent the evening smiling and dancing the night away!

Kudos to Emma and Alex for their beautiful gesture!